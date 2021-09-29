Ah crap: YouTube revs up the classic ‘I can’t believe you did this’ meme

Whether it wants to be or not, YouTube is the custodian of Internet history, with countless classic videos in its collection. It gets annoying when the company operates like this: a multinational corporation that doesn’t have a real understanding of the value of it. For example, this week YouTube removed the original upload of the “Ah crap, I can’t believe you did this” meme, appealing to its creator (and the person who can’t believe it was done). rejected. claiming that the clip violates the company’s “violent or graphic content policy”.

In the words of Paul Weeden, star and uploader of the original video: Ah, crap.

Weedon tweeted the news of the takedown and his failed appeal, noting that the video had been on YouTube for 14 years, and had 12 million views with “no problems” in that time. The clip itself is a classic: low-resolution, contextless, and instantly funny. And, of course, countless re-uploads still exist (along with other, legitimately awesome content that YouTube is happy to give up).

“It’s completely out of the blue,” Weiden told ledge Regarding removal. “I have made the case that this has been going on online for 15 years and is fundamentally part of Internet culture.”

The video has been remixed and re-memed in countless ways since it first went viral in mid-2010, and Weeden himself has an interesting relationship with the material. in an article for vice president Published earlier this year, he described how the clip was part of a series of “stunts” that were filmed in the vein of him and his friends. donkey, and how he sold the original rights to the video to the now-defunct Break.com and is no longer sure who owns the IP.

“At the time, going viral was really not comparable to any other experience and it certainly wasn’t something I could discuss in solidarity with my friends,” Weeden writes. “Suddenly you’re everywhere and it’s out of your control. You either try to fight it and get destroyed, or embrace it and try to capitalize on it. Lots of other videos to put on your YouTube channel After, I chose the latter.

To add insult to injury, Weeden is currently exploring the possibility of making a documentary about the meme, so it adds a little twist to the eviction proceedings. “It takes things in a completely different direction,” he tells ledge. “It says a lot about where YouTube is going. On Twitter, people are saying the same thing: that this is a video that reflects what YouTube used to be, and they have burned it.”

Weeden says he’s got all the footage from the day the meme was shot, and that he and a group of friends are still exploring how to tell the story. “We’re still figuring out what we want to do with it,” he says. “Although I’m definitely sorry that the teaser has the documentary coming out ‘soon’. I forgot how impatient people can be on the Internet.”

We’ve reached out to YouTube for comment and will update this story if we hear back.

Update, Wednesday September 29th, 6:13AM ET: Updated the story with Weeden’s comment.