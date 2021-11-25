Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria performed Ganga aarti in Varanasi ahead of Tadap release, see PICS | Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria reached Varanasi to perform Ganga Aarti, blessed for the film ‘Tadap’!

News oi-Neeti Sudha

Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, the lead pair of Sajid Nadiadwala’s much-awaited film Tadap, visited Varanasi on November 24 to seek blessings ahead of the release of their film. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on December 3, 2021.

The makers have kicked off City Promotions by organizing a special Ganga Aarti in Varanasi. On the occasion, actors including Ahaan and Tara participated in Ganga Aarti, interacted with local media and also visited the popular Krishna Paan House.

Ahaan looked very excited for his debut film by performing aarti and taking blessings. A huge crowd gathered at the Ganga Ghat to see Ahaan and Tara extend a warm welcome to the actors in Varanasi.

The trailer of the film ‘Tadap’, which was released a few days ago, is being liked a lot. It is not just an average romance flick but a complete package that will excite the audience. With some strong tunes from Pritam, it has made the film’s release more curious.

Presented and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, written by Rajat Arora and directed by Milan Luthria, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production Tadap will hit the theaters on 3 December 2021.

Story first published: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 11:23 [IST]