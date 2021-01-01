Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap got a new release date

Sunil Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon with ‘Tadap’ opposite Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria. The film was earlier slated to release in September 2021. But now the producers have announced a new release date. The film will now hit theaters on December 3, 2021. Announcing the release date of the film, Nadiadwala’s grandson shared a post on his Twitter handle, in which see the magic of ‘Tadap’ on screen.



Ahan and Tara completed the shooting of the film in March this year. After the shooting of the film ended, Ahan also shared a cute post on social media and also shared his feelings on the wrapping of his first film. He wrote, ‘This is the rap of my first film. I will always cherish these memories. Thanks to the entire TADAP team and everyone who inspired me so much.

Earlier, the film’s director Milan Luthria had spoken about Ahan’s character in the film. Milan said- ‘Ahan’s character is a little different in this movie which runs the theater. There is a lot of drama in the scene from which the schedule begins. He also said that he has adapted the Telugu story for the Hindi audience. He said, “I like the original film so much that we have adapted it for the Hindi audience.”

