Ahan Shetty gets injured multiple times for a real action in Tadap. Ahan Shetty got injured several times while doing real action in the film Tadap

News oi-Prachi Dixit

Ahan Shetty’s buzz has started after watching the impressive trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala’s much-awaited film Tadap. Ahan Shetty has crossed all limits for the action sequence of his debut film. The trailer of Tadap has already been praised by Ahan Shetty with his stellar co-star Tara Sutaria for on-screen chemistry, scintillating performances, catchy locations and soulful music, hailing the film for its high drama action packed sequences and bike chase sequences. is also appreciated.

Keeping in mind the theme of the film, the makers have designed the action of the film keeping it raw and real. Though performing the action stunt on the live location was difficult as it was shot in Mussoorie amidst extreme cold and tourist crowd, the cast and crew managed to pull it off well.

Ahaan left no stone unturned to ensure that the action sequences looked genuine and engaging and despite getting injured several times, he did not stop and continued shooting like a thorough professional. The actor pulled off dangerous scenes riding a bike, especially on the dangerous ghats of Mussoorie. It is going to be amazing to see.

Raw, intense, spirited and full of music, the trailer of Tadap has created a flutter on the internet. In short it is not just an average romance flick but a complete package that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. With some flawless tunes from Pritam, it only makes waiting for the release of the film a testing time. Fox Star Studios, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production, presents Tadap, starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, Tadap is slated to release on December 3, 2021.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 14:49 [IST]