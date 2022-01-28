Ahan Shetty on his marriage with Girlfriend Taniya Shroff! Ahan Shetty said on the news of marriage with girlfriend, will focus completely on career!

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty has recently started his film journey. He had a blast with the film Tadap and was well-liked. But at this time he is in discussion about his real life. Actually there were rumors that Ahan Shetty is going to marry his long time girlfriend Tania Shroff this year. Fans were constantly asking questions on this on social media. However, Ahan’s father superstar Suniel Shetty rubbished these speculations in a tweet.

Now in this case the Tadap star has talked about it. Ahan said that he is just concentrating on work. During this he was talking to Hindustan Times. He said that “Right now, my main focus is my work,

And I am working towards my second film. When I feel that I have something to say about my personal life, I am not going to hide it.” Apart from this, Ahan had to say that,

“I don’t hide anything from anyone; I’ve been very honest. Having said that, sometimes, it’s not fair that articles like this come out, but you really can’t control that.” It is quite certain from this that Ahan is not taking any big decision right now.

In the coming years, he will first do many films, after that he will think of marriage. Tara Sutaria was seen in her first film with Ahan Shetty, who is an amazing actress. Ahaan is also going to work for the next projects soon.

Story first published: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:15 [IST]