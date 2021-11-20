Ahan Shetty reminded me of a very early Ajay Devgn, Said director Milan Luthria | ‘Ahan Shetty reminds me of young Ajay Devgn’, says director Milan Luthria

Milan Luthria, who has directed films like “Once Upon a Time in Mumbai”, “Taxi No. 9211” and “The Dirty Picture”, is all set with his new film “Tadap”. Excited by the enthusiastic response the film is getting from the audience. Let me tell you, Sunil Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is debuting in Bollywood with this film, and Tara Sutaria will be seen with him.

Talking about Ahaan, Milan says, “My journey with Ahaan has been very smooth. I didn’t know that something like this would come in front of me when Sajid (Nadiadwala) asked me to talk about launching Ahaan. I was called. I remembered a picture of him that I had seen a few months back and I liked it.”

The director said, “There was something very sweet about him – he had an innocence and integrity. So I asked if I could meet him. We met and he came across as a very open, straight young man. So I decided that I should take his test. I realized that although he is very soft-spoken and shy he is extremely hardworking, attentive and smart. I think actors who listen and absorb more than talk all the time He is the kind of actor who really conveys the intensity and emotions in the best possible way.”

He further added, “Ahaan reminds me of young Ajay Devgn, smoldering eyes, underplaying the emotions a bit, but still conveying them beautifully. Ahaan is a sensitive actor and reacts effortlessly. One The thing that I found very new and refreshing about him was that he never came to see the monitor. A lot of actors especially early in their career want to see how they look or what the shot looks like and what He wants to do one more take. A couple of times I called Ahan and asked him to look at the monitor and see the shot, other than that he never came to see. He puts a lot of mental energy into his work, post pack-up Lives completely within himself and reaches his space by watching football or playing on the play station.”

Presented and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, written by Rajat Arora and directed by Milan Luthria, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production Tadap will hit the theaters on 3 December 2021.

