Ahan Shetty rubbished the news of marriage with girlfriend Tania Shroff said koi shadi nahi ho rahi

Ahan Shetty has recently given a statement regarding his and Tania Shroff’s marriage rumours. He told during an interview that he is only focusing on his work and has no plans of marriage.

Ahan Shetty, son of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, has made his debut in the world of acting with the film ‘Tadap’ some time back. The film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, in which actress Tara Sutaria was also seen with him. Ahan Shetty had created a ruckus in his first film itself, his acting was highly appreciated by the fans.

As soon as he stepped into the industry, Ahan Shetty has started living in the news about his acting career as well as personal life. For the past several days, there are reports in the media that Ahan Shetty is soon going to get married with girlfriend Tania Shroff.

At the same time, Ahan Shetty has broken the silence, putting an end to these news of marriage. Ahan Shetty told that there is no truth in these reports. At the same time, he also said that this is one of the disadvantages of becoming an actor.

Ahan Shetty recently gave an interview to Hindustan Times, in which he said that ‘I have never kept my personal life hidden. I have always been honest about it. I want people to appreciate my acting and that’s why I am honest about my real life.

He further said, ‘For the past several days, rumors have been spreading about my marriage and now I do not have trouble. I just want to say that there is no truth in this. Sir my entire focus is on career. I want to do good work in films, for which I am taking training.

Significantly, Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff are dating each other for a long time. Even before the shooting of their film ‘Tadap’ started, the news of both of them started coming in the media. At the same time, Ahan Shetty is also like his father Suniel Shetty and he has never tried to hide his personal life. Fans like the pairing of Tania and Ahan very much but they have made it clear that both are not going to get married in the year 2022.