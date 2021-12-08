ahan shetty tadap box office day 5 collection compare to salman khan antim total box office. ahan shetty tadap box office fifth day earning salman khan last box office total

Tadap’s box office earnings so far

It has been 10 days since the last release in theatres. Even after this, the yearning of Ahan Shetty has been left behind by Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in terms of earnings. If we look at the box office earnings of Tadap so far, the earning of Tadap has been 4.05 crores on the first day.

Tadap’s box office earnings on the fifth day

On the second day, the business of Tadap has been 4.25 crores. On the third day also, the earning of Tadap has been the best of 5.25 crores. Tadap earned 2.25 crores on the fourth day. On the fifth day, the box office collection of the lowest Tadap has been 2 crores.

Last collection of 35.40 crores at the box office

If we look at the earnings of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s last, then 5.03 crores on the opening day, 18.61 crores at the box office at the end of the first weekend. At the same time, the earning of the last 10th day at the box office has been 2.25 crores. Last Monday, the final has earned 80 lakhs. Overall, the final has collected 35.40 crores at the box office. On the other hand, Tadap has earned 17.77 crores in total so far.