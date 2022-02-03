Ahan Shetty Wants To Star In The Remake Of Akshay Kumar-Suniel Shetty’s Film ‘Dhadkan’ | Ahan Shetty wants to remake Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar’s superhit film ‘Dhadkan’!

News oi-Neeti Sudha

Actor Ahan Shetty, who made his Bollywood debut in 2021 with “Tadap”, says he would like to work in the remakes of his father Suniel Shetty’s superhit films “Dhadkan” and “Border”. Recently, the television and OTT premiere of Ahaan’s debut film Tadap has been received, which is getting a positive response from the people.

‘Tadap’ was the official remake of the Telugu film RX 100. So, while talking about remake films during a recent interview with IANS, Ahan said, “I love Border and Dhadkan in my father’s films. If ever these films are remade, I would definitely like to be a part of it. It will be interesting.”

Ahan also revealed in an interview that he wants to work with Akshay Kumar. Talking about the upcoming projects, Ahan said that we will make an announcement in the coming one-and-a-half months. Apart from this, I am on contract for four films with Sajid Nadiadwala sir. So, I am looking forward to working with him again.

Talking about his choice of films during the release of Tadap, Ahan had said, “I don’t want to make my place as an action superstar, I want to be recognized as an actor who can play all kinds of characters. Be it comedy, action, intense love story or any other genre.”

Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 16:17 [IST]