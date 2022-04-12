Ahead of midterms, parents are flexing their political muscles



Parents have spent most of 2021 fighting the COVID-19 regulations and controversial curriculum in their children’s schools, but now they are rallying ahead of this fall in a move to increase their influence.

Laura Jerk, director of education reform at conservative advocacy group Freedom Works and a Florida parent, said she became an activist in 2012 after the Common Core debate. However, she said parents who were not activists as mothers and grandmothers of children in public schools have also been fired and plan to have their voices heard in elections.

“The way we’re going to get involved in this medium term is, we’re going to get out of there, we’re going to volunteer, we’re going to show up and we’re going to vote,” Zorak said. “And for those who aren’t protecting our parents’ rights, we’re dedicated, and we’re organizing voting outside of their office.”

The Covid-19 protocol and the initial involvement of those parents in the school system after the continuous shutdown prompted them to question why academics are not reopening or relaxing restrictions on students. After pressuring schools to reopen, they raised concerns about the teaching of critical race theory and lesson planning regarding gender and sexual orientation.

Some parents form nonprofit organizations as a way to consolidate parental rights in their child’s education. The Moms for Liberty was formed just over a year ago and has more than 80,000 members in 34 states. Their co-founder says that although they have only approved school board races, some chapters have organized events with candidates who they believe support their cause.

Tina Deskovich, co-founder of the group, said: “Our individual members can support whomever they please in any nation.” “We welcome them to speak with our group and to present to our organization where they stand for education and parental rights.”

Moms for Liberty has launched a political action committee in Florida as well as a few federal PACs, but the group is still working to raise funds. Deskovic said some candidates had reached out to the group for approval.

“We keep saying that 2022 is the year of parents. We can’t wait to see what the fall brings,” he added.

Parental rights in education have introduced a federal PAC in the last few years and have supported candidates in school board competitions. Like others, the group wanted to influence them.

“We are getting involved [races for U.S.] Congress, but also the House of Representatives and senators at the state level, “said Susan Gallagher, the group’s executive director. [and] They say they want to do something about our problems, and if they match our problems, then we will support them. “

After the last fall of the Virginia Governorate race, education became a major focus in politics. Republican Glenn Yankin sided with his parents when his rival, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, said during a debate, “I don’t think parents should tell schools what they should be taught.”

A poll by Gadget Clock just before election day showed Yankin ahead of McAuliffe in terms of parents, two points ahead of Gaff.

The American Federation of Teachers has announced that it supports parental involvement in education but has expressed concern about some so-called “vocal minorities” who, according to the group, wanted to censor children and teachers.

“Teachers welcome the involvement of parents in schools, because our children do best when teachers, parents and carers work together,” AFT President Randy Weingarten said in a statement to Gadget Clock. “This year, after two years of unprecedented epidemics, we have a lot to do to help children recover and improve. So instead of helping our children socially, academically and emotionally, these vocal minorities want to marginalize LGBTQ children, censor teachers and ban books. . “

He added: “It’s obviously political but it has a lot of apolitical implications, and it doesn’t reflect the majority of parents who consistently tell us that polls and school visits approve of their children’s teachers and what their school is doing.”

Democrats are trying to harness this renewed energy in education problems by uniting parents against Yankin’s policy. Last week, Liberal parties accused the governor of “whitewashing history” in a press call about curriculum changes in Virginia. Advocates encouraged parents to use Yonkin’s tip line – initially set to allow parents to express concerns and complaints about educators – instead calling for an inclusive curriculum.

“Our message is clear: stop lying to our kids,” Mirik told reporters at the meeting, executive director of People for the American Way. “Our attempt to believe that black history is not American history is an attempt to stop progress in real time.”