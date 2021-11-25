Ahead of release of cricket drama ‘Inside Edge’ recap video release | Ahead of the release of cricket drama ‘Inside Edge’ recap video surfaced

As we look forward to the third season of ‘Inside Edge’, Amazon Prime Video today released a recap video reminiscing our memories of the second season.

From Bhaisaab showing why he is Vikrant Dhawan’s boss, the audience will surely miss the politics, planning which seems more personal than professional between the owners and the players and it would not be wrong to say that they Eagerly waiting for another interesting innings.

Produced by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Verma, this season promises to be bigger with more stakes than ever in this ultimate game of power. The third season of Inside Edge will stream on Amazon Prime Video from December 03 in over 240 countries and territories.

All 10 episodes of Inside Edge Season 3 will be released on 3 December 2021 in over 240 countries worldwide. Once there is excitement among the fans about this series.

Today, the audience has also seen the trailer launch of Inside Edge Season 3 of Amazon Prime series. Its trailer is being given a lot of love on YouTube. Inside Edge Season 3 is produced by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Sharma.

