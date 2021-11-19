Ahead of Summit, U.S. Deported Chinese Nationals, and China Let an American Leave

Shortly before President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met for a virtual summit this week, the United States deported seven Chinese nationals convicted of crimes to China and lifted an exit ban on U.S. citizens blocked by Beijing. Since leaving for four years.

Former President Donald J. A woman convicted of trespassing in 2019 after entering Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort with cash in electronics was repatriated, a senior administration official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive political developments.

China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move comes less than two months after the United States reached an agreement to allow Meng Wanzhou, a senior executive at Chinese tech company Huawei, to return home after nearly three years of political turmoil. Immediately after Ms. Meng’s arrest in Canada, China released two Canadians, to whom they responded within hours.