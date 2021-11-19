Ahead of Summit, U.S. Deported Chinese Nationals, and China Let an American Leave
Shortly before President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met for a virtual summit this week, the United States deported seven Chinese nationals convicted of crimes to China and lifted an exit ban on U.S. citizens blocked by Beijing. Since leaving for four years.
Former President Donald J. A woman convicted of trespassing in 2019 after entering Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort with cash in electronics was repatriated, a senior administration official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive political developments.
China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The move comes less than two months after the United States reached an agreement to allow Meng Wanzhou, a senior executive at Chinese tech company Huawei, to return home after nearly three years of political turmoil. Immediately after Ms. Meng’s arrest in Canada, China released two Canadians, to whom they responded within hours.
Two American siblings who had been barred from leaving China for more than three years were also allowed to return to the United States. Victor Liu, a student at Georgetown University, and Cynthia Liu, a McKinsey & Company consultant – have never been accused of wrongdoing in China. But his father, Liu Changming, a former executive at a Chinese bank, was wanted by Chinese police for his role in the fraud case.
Mr. The exit ban on Liu’s children was seen as a way to pressure Mr Liu to return to China.
The series of diplomatic actions was aimed at easing tensions between the two governments, which have become increasingly conflicted over trade, technology, human rights, Taiwan’s future and other issues. At their video summit this week, Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi made no significant agreement, only agreeing on the need to prevent friction from escalating into a full-blown conflict.
Daniel Hussein, an American who was allowed to leave China this month, has not been convicted of any crime in China. Mr Hassou told the Associated Press last year that Chinese authorities had barred him and his wife from returning to their home in Washington state in August 2017, in what Mr Hassou said was an open attempt to persuade his father to return to China. Abuse charges. Mr Hussein’s father, Xu Weming, denies the allegations, the AP reported.
Earlier, Reuters reported that Mr Hussein had returned to the United States.
The State Department has warned Americans who are considering traveling to China about the risk of “arbitrary arrests and deportations.” In most cases, the department says, U.S. citizens became aware of the exit ban only when they tried to leave China.
One of the Chinese nationals deported to China by the United States last Friday was Yujing Zhang, a businesswoman who joined Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in 2019. After an investigation by Ms Zhang’s agents, agents found her with four cellphones, a laptop and an external hard drive. They found extra gear in her room in a different hotel.
Understand US-China relations
A tense period in US-China relations. The two powers have sharp differences as they jockey for influence beyond their own coast, compete in technology and maneuver for military gain. Here’s a look at some of the key milestones in US-China relations:
The incident exposed loopholes in Mr. Trump’s security apparatus. But Ms. Zhang’s trial in Fort Lauderdale, in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, did not attempt to determine whether she was involved in espionage.
The Miami Herald reported earlier this month that Ms. Zhang completed her eight-month sentence in late 2019 but was subsequently placed in immigration custody due to “deportation delays” related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced this week that Xu Guojun, a former banker who had fled China two decades ago after allegations of corruption and fraud, had returned to the United States. A federal jury in Las Vegas convicted Mr. Xu in 2008 of conspiracy.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry welcomed Mr Xu’s return to China as a “major achievement” in the authorities’ 20-year pursuit of justice in the case.
#Ahead #Summit #Deported #Chinese #Nationals #China #American #Leave
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.