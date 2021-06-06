Ahead of their 8th debut anniversary, the septet turns emotional and dish out awards for their journey





BTS can be celebrating their 8th debut anniversary on thirteenth June 2021. The ARMY throughout the globe is tremendous stoked about the boys coming thus far and placing k-pop on the high of the music enviornment in the world. BTS has organized a FESTA 2021 and have given awards that they made up on the spot for one another and have spoken some form phrases for one another. Whereas at that, the boys, RM Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook turned emotional interested by their journey of the previous 8 years as a band. They usually have some emotional phrases about the identical for which they but once more make up awards. hold tissues prepared, BTS ARMY, these boys may go away you streaming in tears. Additionally Learn – BTS members reveal the favorite half of their newest chartbuster music, Butter, and we wager you’ll be able to’t guess it

RM aka Kim Namjoon, the chief, gave a ‘You’ve Labored Exhausting All This Time Award’ to the group as they’ve come a great distance and have labored very exhausting to be in the place they’re proper now. The smart chief all the time thinks and places the group first. The eldest member of BTS, Jin aka Kim Seokjin gave the group ‘Good Attendance Award’ saying that they by no means turned up late or delayed something even when they have been drained to the bone. Regardless of their hectic schedule, the group has by no means been absent. Additionally Learn – BTS: Jin, Suga, J-Hope and RM’s solutions in their Indian interview show why the Hyung-line deserves all the LOVE and RESPECT – deets inside

Suga aka Min Yoongi gave the group ‘All the time Award’ for being the identical as they have been throughout their preliminary days, for staying by one another’s facet all the time. ARMY certain hopes BTS stays collectively eternally, until eternity’s finish. J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok gave the group ‘Immortal Love Award’ for their timeless love for one another and their followers, BTS ARMY. Additionally Learn – BTS: 5 greatest moments from the Ok-Pop group’s Indian interview that has ARMY going BONKERS

Jimin aka Park Jimin gave the septet ‘Your Afterimage Award’ as a result of he rightly acknowledged that BTS has all the time left stunning recollections behind after every thing they do. ARMY will certainly agree with this. V aka Kim Taehyung wished to consolation his hyungs and therefore gave them the ‘Understanding Award’ stating that he understands their emotions and ache now greater than ever. Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook gave the BTS ‘You Labored Exhausting Award’ for staying robust and believing in the ARMY and working so exhausting each day for the final 8 years.

