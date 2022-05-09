Ahead of Trump headlined fundraiser, House GOP reelection cmte. chair confident ‘we’ll have…resources we need’



Exclusive – Republican Tom Emer, chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, says he is “always concerned about fundraising.”

NRCC raised a whopping $ 40.9 million in the first quarter of January-March 2022, according to the House GOP Re-election Branch, which noted that it was the best first quarter of all time in the fundraising quarter.

But the rival Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee tops the NRCC with about 11 million.

Emmer, a Minnesota Republican who is leading the NRCC for the second time in a direct election cycle, said in an exclusive interview with Gadget Clock on Monday that “we are doing what we need to do. Not going [the DCCC’s] We have to have enough money. “

And he spotted that “the whole Republican team has done an amazing job. We have about মিল 100 million in cash on hand. Compare that to when we were 41 41 million two years ago … fundraising races without a finish line. Keep pushing.” We have to go. I’m sure we’ll have the resources we need. “

Emmer was interviewed just hours before former President Donald Trump was scheduled to head the NRCC’s annual “Countdown to the Majority” fundraising dinner, which was held in Dallas this year. This is the second year in a row that the former president has titled the NRCC fundraising event. Held last November in Tampa, Florida – which served as Trump’s main attraction.

Emer said the former president “has an amazing ability to help us raise money.” And he predicted that “this year’s dinner … will be as fruitful as a year ago.”

When the GOP lost a White House and Senate majority in the 2020 election cycle, House Republicans rejected expectations and took a big bite out of the House Democrat majority. And to get back the GOP majority in the mid-November elections, the 435-member chamber needs a net gain of just five seats.

And following a 2020 cycle where a record number of women and diversified recruits have been found, the NRCC has made this cycle even more profitable. “Remember that we were really good at getting our message across to voters, to identify the best candidates,” Emmer said. “We’re going to be better than last cycle so that these messages get to where they need to be.”

Monday’s fundraising dinner comes a week after news broke that the Supreme Court’s conservative majority could overturn the nearly half-century-old Rowe v. Wade ruling, which rocked the political world.

Democrats face a headwind political climate fueled by historic headaches and rising inflation, rising crime, and a well-publicized southern border crisis, reflected in President Biden’s flagged approval rating. But when party strategists overturned Rowe and the issue returned to the state legislature, they saw a silver lining in the possibility of an earthquake causing legal abortion damage.

And many Democrats in this year’s ballot have quickly attacked Republicans as they hope to change campaign rhetoric, strengthen their party base, and get back key women and suburban voters who helped Democrats win the House of Representatives in 2018 but in some congressional contests in 2020 and last November. The GOP victory in the Virginia and New Jersey elections has seen the party cross the line.

DCCC Chair Rep. Shawn Patrick Maloney predicted last week that “the central choice in the 2022 election will be who will protect our independence.”

And the New York Democrats argued that “the Democrats will fight like hell to protect them; the Republicans will tear them apart.”

But Emer insisted that “the number one problem is still inflation and that it will remain inflation.”

Pointing to a new Reuters report where more than 20 female voters on the battlefield in the state of Arizona said in an interview that inflation is still their top problem, Emma emphasized, “It’s going to be inflation, it’s going to be crime, it’s going to be border, it’s going to be education. I don’t think things have changed. “

And Emmer alleged, “I know Democrats want to talk about anything but these issues.”

Emma argued that “polling that shows Democrat support” for which she “does not have the absolute limitation of abortion, shows that it is incredibly unpopular,” which she emphasized would “improve the message of Republicans.”

“We had a game plan that we kept. We’ll stick to our game plan. If there’s a need to adjust, we’ll do it,” Emer said.