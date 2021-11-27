ahead up assembly election yogi aditya nath sarkar racing for infra project as a big strategy

Before the assembly elections in UP, BJP is working with great strategy. Several projects may be inaugurated in the coming days. It also includes AIIMS and Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

As the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are approaching, on one hand the rhetoric has intensified and on the other hand the BJP government is working under a big plan. The BJP, which sought votes by referring to the government of ‘double engine’, is now working on a big strategy with the coordination of the Center and the state. Recently, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of Jewar International Airport. At the same time, before the announcement of election dates, Yogi Aditya Nath is also going to inaugurate many projects in the state.

The important projects in the Yogi government’s list include Kashi Vishwanath Dham Project, AIIMS, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Metro, Uttar Pradesh Defense Industrial Corridor, Kushinagar Airport, Bundelkhand Expressway and Ganga Expressway. Although the Kushinagar airport has already been inaugurated. Other projects are on the verge of completion. Let us inform that recently Prime Minister Modi has also inaugurated Purvanchal Expressway.

Kashi Vishwanath Dham

The foundation of this project was laid on 8 March 2019 in Varanasi, the Loksabha area of ​​Prime Minister Modi. Under this project, the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex is to be expanded, along with the temple is to be connected with Manikarnika Ghat through the corridor. According to the information, 90 percent of the work of this corridor has been completed. Now only the work around the ghat is left. It is being told that on December 13, Prime Minister Modi can inaugurate it.

Kanpur Metro

The foundation of the 32.5 km long metro project in Kanpur was laid by Prime Minister Modi just before the 2017 assembly elections. Akhilesh Yadav was the Chief Minister of the state at that time. The work could not start immediately after the announcement of the elections. However, the Samajwadi Party itself takes the credit for this project. Earlier this month, CM Yogi started a trial run of 9 km. The commercial run may also start in some part of it by mid-December.

Uttar Pradesh Industrial Corridor

The foundation stone of this 20 thousand crore rupees project has been laid on 18 November 2021. For this 6 nodes have been identified. The foundation stone of the Jhansi node has also been laid. Under this, a Defense Park will also be built in Kanpur. There are plans to connect all these nodes with expressways.

Kushinagar Airport

Prime Minister Modi has inaugurated this project on 21 October. This is a big project of Yogi government. However, the BSP also takes credit for this. Now direct flight to Delhi has also started from this airport. Flights to Mumbai and Kolkata can also start from December 18.