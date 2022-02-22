Ahmaud Arbery case: three White men convicted of federal hate crimes charges in slaying



Three white men convicted of murder Ahmad Arberry A Georgia court on Tuesday convicted him of federal hate crime.

The jury of eight whites, three blacks and one Hispanic discussed for less than five hours.

Prosecutor Christopher Pereras argued that Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddy” Brian acted out of “paint-up rage” when they saw a 25-year-old Araber jogging near their home and chased and killed the black man. . Satila Shores, outside of Brunswick.

McMichales’ lawyers say they have identified Arberry as the same man who was captured on surveillance footage at at least five occasions inside a house under construction. There is no evidence that Arbery ever took anything from the property.

Ahmaud Arberry Killing: Prosecutors make lawsuits for hate crimes

About two years ago, on February 23, 2020, the men grabbed their guns and chased the unarmed Arbori for five minutes through their residential area in a white pick-up truck. Brian, who did not have a gun, joined the chase in his own truck on Sunday afternoon and took graphic cellphone footage of the deadly collision.

After the men stopped Arberry with their truck, the young man grabbed Travis McMichael’s rifle. An argument broke out between the two and then Travis McMichael fired.

Ahmed Arberry’s mother feels ‘complete betrayal’ by Dodge’s Hate Crimes Plea Deal

There were three Convicted of murder In Georgia State Court in November.

Both McMichales were sentenced to life in prison without parole, while Brian was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years. The U.S. Department of State has indicted men in federal court separately for hate crimes, alleging that they violated Arberry’s civil rights and targeted him for racial reasons.

Prosecutors have cited past racist statements that the men made the killings to prove they were motivated by racial animosity. Defense attorneys countered that these slurs were not evidence that they targeted Arberry because he was black.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.