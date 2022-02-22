Ahmaud Arbery jury adjourns for day without verdict in hate crimes trial of men convicted of his murder



The jury of the federal hate-crime trial of three people convicted of killing Ahmedoub Arberry has adjourned without reaching a verdict on Monday evening.

The jury, made up of eight whites, three blacks and a Hispanic, debated for about three hours – after the legal argument ended in U.S. District Court.

The trial, which began a week ago, found defendants William “Roddy” Brian, 52, and Travis McMichael, 36, and, Gregory McMichael, 66, convicted of murder last fall in Georgia state court. They were sentenced to life in prison for murder, regardless of the outcome of the hate crime case. Unlike other men, Brian is eligible for parole after serving at least 30 years.

The men were indicted separately in federal court by the U.S. Department of Justice on charges of violating Arberry’s civil rights and targeting him as black.

On Monday, federal prosecutors told the jury that the men who chased Arberry and killed him in a collision had acted out of “paint-up racial rage” and should be convicted of a hate crime.

Defense attorneys say the men acted in self-defense and Arberry acted suspiciously during previous trips around Georgia. They argued that the men did not notice the Arabs for racial reasons, but because they suspected they had infiltrated the neighbor’s property several times.

On February 23, 2020, Arberry was killed by two shotgun blasts after a chase in a subdivision outside Brunswick. Armory was chased by armed McMichales in a pickup truck when he was seen running past their home. Brian, a neighbor, later joined the pursuit and recorded a video of Travis McMahon being fatally shot.

The assassination was videotaped and – with the death of George Floyd – helped provoke racial justice protests in the United States in 2020.

During the trial, prosecutor Christopher Pereras argued that Travis McMahon was “just looking for a reason” to hit a black man, and that he made no mistake without any evidence that the three men who began chasing Arberry, only assumed he was black.

Peres added that when Greg McMichael saw Arberry running down the street, “he didn’t pick up his phone and didn’t call the police. He called his son.” [Travis] And snatched his gun. “

“There’s a big difference between being alert and being alert,” Perez said. “It’s important for you to understand the full depth of the defendants’ racial hatred.”

Defense attorneys argued that despite past racist statements by their clients, they did not provide any evidence that the men targeted Arberry for his racial reasons.

“It’s normal for you to seek revenge,” said Brian’s attorney, Pete Theodosian. “But we have to improve ourselves … even though it’s a difficult thing.”

Amy Lee Copeland, Attorney for Travis McMahon, argued that prosecutors had failed to present evidence that McMahon had ever “ethnically” spoken to anyone about Arberry’s death or had committed any act of racial violence.

Copeland further told the jury that the shooting was “based on self-defense” because McBeach fired after Arberry tried to grab his shotgun.

“Mr. Arberry tried to wrestle the gun from Travis McMichael’s hand,” Copeland said. “You can see the struggle in the recording.”

The jury is set to resume talks on Tuesday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report