Ahmaud Arbery killing: Prosecutors build case for hate crimes



Prosecution witnesses reopened Wednesday at the federal hate crime trial of three white men convicted of killing Ahmed Arberry.

The first witness was FBI Detective Amy Vaughn, who went through the evidence from the defendants’ text messages and social media posts.

On Tuesday, the first day of the testimony, the jury heard the defendants from neighbors who described how they were shocked by the deadly shooting of a 25-year-old black man in February 2020.

They watched graphic cellphone videos and pictures of Arberry’s bloody body crime scene before hearing the defendants quote police interviews.

Ahmed Arberry’s mother feels ‘complete betrayal’ by Dodge’s Hate Crimes Plea Deal

Father and son Greg and Travis McMahon arm themselves and use a pickup truck to chase Arberry as they run through their coastal Georgia neighborhood on February 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddy” Brian, joined the chase in his own truck and recorded a cellphone video of Travis McMichael blowing up Arberry with a shotgun.

No arrests were made until the video was leaked online two months later.

Both McMichales and Brian were convicted of murder in Georgia State Court and sentenced to life in prison.

All three have pleaded not guilty to federal hate crimes and have pleaded guilty to violating Arberi’s civil rights and targeting him because he was black.

A jury of eight white members, three blacks and one Hispanic was sworn in on Monday.

Prosecutors said in an opening statement that the evidence would show that each defendant had a history of making racist remarks. Defense attorneys said they had no excuse for their clients to use Slares but insisted that their arduous pursuit of Arbery was motivated by a sincere, albeit erroneous, suspicion that Arbery committed the crime.