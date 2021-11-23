Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Face Federal Hate-Crime Charges

All three will have to face hate-crime charges in federal court in February, regardless of the jury’s verdict in the case of the men accused of killing Ahmed Georgia in the state of Georgia.

Suspect – Travis McMillan; His father, Gregory McMillan; And William Bryan, known as Roddy – last spring the Department of Justice charged Mr. Arberi’s descent was accused of interfering with the right to use public roads and attempting to kidnap.

Travis and Gregory McMahon are also accused of using, carrying and branding guns. Travis McMillan is accused of firing on Mr Arberry.

The eight-page federal indictment alleges that the men killed Mr. Arberry was “intimidated by Arbury’s race and color.” McMichaels and Mr. Brian are white; Mr. Arberry was black.