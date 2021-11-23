Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Face Federal Hate-Crime Charges
All three will have to face hate-crime charges in federal court in February, regardless of the jury’s verdict in the case of the men accused of killing Ahmed Georgia in the state of Georgia.
Suspect – Travis McMillan; His father, Gregory McMillan; And William Bryan, known as Roddy – last spring the Department of Justice charged Mr. Arberi’s descent was accused of interfering with the right to use public roads and attempting to kidnap.
Travis and Gregory McMahon are also accused of using, carrying and branding guns. Travis McMillan is accused of firing on Mr Arberry.
The eight-page federal indictment alleges that the men killed Mr. Arberry was “intimidated by Arbury’s race and color.” McMichaels and Mr. Brian are white; Mr. Arberry was black.
Mr Bryan told investigators he heard Travis McMichael use racial slurs after Mr Arberry was shot, leading to speculation that the murder was racially motivated. Mr McMahon’s defense team has denied the allegations.
Men did not have to face hate-crime charges at the state level because there was no such law in Georgia at the time of Mr. Arberry’s death. The state’s Supreme Court overturned the hate-crime law in 2004 for being too vague, making Georgia one of the few states without such a law.
But Mr. Arberry’s assassination rallied Republican and Democratic lawmakers, prompting them to pass a new hate-crime law a few months later.
Georgia’s new law allows for additional penalties for people who commit crimes against others based on race, gender, sexual orientation and other identities. Law enforcement officials are required to file reports of such crimes so that the state can track them down.
Hate-crime cases can be difficult to prosecute because it is necessary to prove that the motive is directly linked to the victim’s identity. Yet, the use of the law often reassures victims and their families because it recognizes the different nature of those crimes.
“It’s not just a common crime, there’s a feeling that there is something very serious about this crime, and the hate-crime laws give us a way to recognize it and offer an authoritative way for our society to say this is especially true.” , A professor of criminal justice at California State University, Stanislas, said he specializes in hate crimes.
The first trial of Georgia law may be the trial of Robert Aaron Long, a man sentenced to death for a shooting attack at three spas in the Atlanta area in March. The use of the law in a case that has attracted national attention, however, does not mean that its use will be widespread.
“Just because the law is considered valid and has been used in one or two high-profile cases, does not mean that it will be of much practical use,” Ms. Gerstenfeld said.
