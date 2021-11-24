Ahmaud Arbery’s Family and Friends Remain Hopeful Over Verdict

Brunswick, Ga. – When the jury began deliberations in the Ahmed Arbury murder case on Tuesday, local leaders and supporters of the Arbury family outside the city said they were concerned, but hoped the defendants would be found guilty. At least some charges.

“On the one hand, we hope that the verdict will end with a verdict saying all three men are guilty,” said John Perry III, a local pastor. “But now we are waiting for the result, there is heaviness in the heart, because we do not know what the outcome will be.”

In the small crowd outside the courthouse were friends and relatives of the Arberry family, as well as local activists who have been attending regularly since the trial began almost two weeks ago. The group, which numbered a few dozen on Tuesday, was smaller than Monday’s crowd, made up mainly of out-of-town protesters and members of the New Black Panther Party. Mr Arberry’s family and his lawyers asked on Monday evening if people gathered outside the courthouse would remain peaceful.

