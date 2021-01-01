Ahmed Khan Meet Wife Shaira Ahmed Khan A Swanky Black Car
Preparations for the shooting of ‘Hiropanti 2’
Choreographer-director Ahmed is busy shooting for Hiropanti 2 which will feature Tiger Shroff. The team completed the first schedule of the film just before the announcement of the second lockdown. Shooting will now take place in international locations such as the US, England, Russia, Germany, Turkey and Italy.
Ahmed will choreograph songs for ‘Trickster in London’
Actress Tara Sutaria will be seen in the lead role along with Tiger in Actress Hiropanti 2. This is the sequel of 2014 Tiger and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Hiropanti’. Apart from this, Ahmed will choreograph some songs of ‘Chalbaaz in London’. It was earlier choreographed by the late Saroj Khan.
