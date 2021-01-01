Ahmed Masood Panjshir Latest News: Afghanistan National Resistance Front leader Ahmed Masood is fighting against the Taliban

Highlights The Taliban, which covers a large part of the Panjshir Valley, has been involved in the massacre

People who support the rebels are being selectively targeted

Ahmed Masood, leader of the National Resistance Front, is still present in the Panjshir Valley

Kabul

Taliban militants have seized control of large parts of the Panjshir Valley, a stronghold of insurgents in Afghanistan. People who support the rebels are being selectively targeted. Former Vice President Amarullah Saleh’s brother was recently brutally assassinated by the Taliban. Meanwhile, Iranian news agency Fars quoted sources as saying that Ahmed Masood, the leader of the National Resistance Front, was still present in the Panjshir Valley and was taking a stand against the Taliban.

The Iranian agency said there were rumors that Ahmad Massoud had fled Afghanistan to Turkey or elsewhere. The report said Masood was in a safe place and was in touch with the Panjshir Valley. Earlier, a Taliban spokesman claimed that Amarullah Saleh and Ahmed Massoud had both fled to Tajikistan. The Taliban control 70 percent of the roads in Panjshir and access to the valley, but the entire area is still under the control of Masood supporters.

‘Butcher of Panjshir’ caught with girlfriend, ISI chief, wife shot dead

The people of Masood are present at all the important places of the valley.

The rebel group also said in a statement that they were present at all key locations in the valley and that their fight was ongoing. Earlier, the Taliban claimed full control of the Panjshir Valley. Not only that, but after the alleged victory, the Taliban announced its interim government. The rebel group completely denied the Taliban’s claim.

Amarullah Saleh’s brother, Rohullah Azizi, was killed by the Taliban in the battle of Panjshir. Not only that, the Taliban fighters did not even allow the burial of Rohullah’s body. Rohullah had been fighting the Taliban in Panjshir for the past several days. He was also the commander of the National Resistance Force unit. Speaking to Reuters, Abdullah Saleh confirmed that the Taliban had killed my uncle. They do not allow us to bury the dead. They are saying that his body should rot. “According to reports, Rohullah Saleh was killed while fighting in Panjshir,” the Urdu-language handle of the Taliban’s information service Alemrah said.