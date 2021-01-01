Ahmed Masood warns Taliban: Ahmed Masood warns Taliban that if Taliban rejects Panjshir war, it will be inevitable

Highlights Panjshir leader Ahmed Masood said he was ready for both talks and war with the Taliban.

Masood made the announcement at a time when Taliban militants have sent thousands of troops.

Masood’s side claims to have besieged the Taliban and killed more than 300 soldiers

Panjshir (Afghanistan)

Insurgent leader Ahmed Masood, who has been battling Taliban militants in Afghanistan, has said he is ready for both talks and war with the militant group. Masood made the announcement at a time when Taliban militants have sent thousands of their fighters to attack the Panjshir Valley. Masood’s side claimed that they had surrounded the Taliban and killed more than 300 soldiers.

“We want to make the Taliban aware that the only way forward is through dialogue,” Ahmed Masood, the son of Ahmed Shah Masood, known as the “Lion of Panjshir”, told Reuters in a phone call. To defeat the Taliban, Ahmed Massoud has set up an army made up of Afghan troops, special forces and local combat troops. “We don’t want to start a war,” said Ahmed Masood.

Ahmed Masood gathered about 9000 rebel soldiers

Meanwhile, Taliban fighters challenged Ahmed Massoud to either surrender or prepare for war. It is said that when Ahmed Masood refused to surrender, the Taliban attacked. The Masood group claims to have broken the Taliban’s supply line and trapped 1,000 Taliban. More than 300 Taliban have been killed so far.

“If the Taliban try to infiltrate the Panjshir Valley, our supporters are fully prepared for war,” Masood said. “They want to defend themselves, they want to fight, they want to oppose the dictatorial regime,” he said. Ahmed Masood has gathered about 9000 rebel soldiers in Panjshir. Dozens of recruits have been spotted doing training exercises and fitness exercises in the area, AFP reported. These soldiers also have vehicles like Humvee.

Taliban countdown begins in Afghanistan Protesters snatched 3 districts from the control of terrorists

Amarullah Saleh said – see you again

Amarullah Saleh, who has declared himself the caretaker president of Afghanistan, also tweeted: In the meantime, however, rebel forces have closed several highways. These ways they should avoid. See you again ‘

Ahmad Shah Masood was the hero of the Afghans

Ahmed Shah Massoud rose to prominence in the 1990s while fighting the Taliban. India has also helped them. It is said that once Ahmed Shah Massoud was seriously injured in a Taliban attack, India airlifted him to Farkhor airbase in Tajikistan for treatment. It is India’s first foreign military base. It was set up by India to help the North Front in particular.

