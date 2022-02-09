Ahmedabad Weather IND vs WI 2nd ODI: India vs West Indies Weather Forecast, Pitch Report Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

IND vs WI 2nd ODI, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report: India lead 1-0 in ODI series. Therefore, winning the second ODI, Rohit Brigade will come down to capture the series. It is important to know how the weather will be in this match. Also, who the pitch helps with will also be an important thing. At present, dew can spoil the game of the team bowling later.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: The second match of the three-match ODI series between India and West Indies will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, January 9. The first match was also held at this ground in which the Indian team won by 6 wickets and took a 1-0 lead. If India wins here today, then the series will also take its name.

Now if we take a look at the mood of the weather and the condition of the pitch before the match. Talking about the weather, according to the forecast and the Meteorological Department in this match, the clouds will be absolutely clear. There is no chance of rain during this match. The temperature will go from 29 to 16 degrees on the day of the match. At the same time, the wind will move at a speed of 11 km per hour.

Talking about the humidity, it will be 45 percent. According to the complete report, the weather will be completely clear and the rain will not disturb any. But one thing has to be noted that, the advantage will go to the team which wins the toss and decides to play later. Because in the evening dew can completely spoil the game of the team bowling later.

How will the mood of the pitch be?

The pitch can also help the spinners in the second ODI between India and West Indies. As we saw in the first match, 8 out of 14 wickets were taken by the spinners. Yuzvendra Chahal took 4 wickets for India, Washington Sundar 3 and Akil Hussain took one wicket from the visiting team. In the second ODI also, the Ahmedabad pitch will help the spinners a lot.

Along with this, when the dew falls, it will prove to be very helpful for the batsmen. At the same time, the difference between red soil and black soil can also be seen. The special thing is that due to dew on this pitch, the team batting later can get help. However, the record for batting first and batting second remains the same. In 22 matches, both the teams have won 11-11 times.

Talking about team balance, KL Rahul is back for this match. Now it remains to be seen in whose place he is included in the team. Well, there are high chances that Ishan Kishan may have to sit on the bench today. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will be seen opening the innings. The rest of Deepak Chahar may have to wait in today’s match as well.