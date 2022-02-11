Ahmedabad Weather, IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: India vs West Indies Weather Forecast, Pitch Report Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: The last ODI of the 3-match series between India and West Indies is to be played on 11 February 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India vs West Indies 3RD ODI Match, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast: The last ODI of the 3-match series between India and West Indies is to be played on 11 February 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Team India won the toss and elected to bowl in the first ODI.

In the second ODI, West Indies stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to bowl. However, West Indies had to face defeat in both the matches. The Indian bowlers should largely be credited behind this. Indian bowlers did not allow West Indies batsmen to bat 50 overs in both the matches.

In the second match a red clay pitch was used. There was some grass in it too. There is both turn and bounce on this pitch. Perhaps this was the reason why the bowlers were able to take help from the pitch and both the opening matches did not see big scores. Both the teams have not touched the 250 mark in this series so far.

The last ODI is also to be played on a pitch made of red clay. So the nature of the pitch is likely to remain the same as it was in the second match. It is clear that on this pitch bowlers can spread their flame again. Indian spinners did wonders in the first ODI. In the second ODI, fast bowler famous Krishna made a splash.

The dew had some effect in the first ODI, but not much dew was observed during the second ODI. However, the dew factor can play an important role. In this case, the team winning the toss can choose to bowl.

Talking about the weather, according to experts, the weather of Ahmedabad is likely to remain clear during the third ODI. There is no chance of rain. At the time when the match starts, the temperature of Ahmedabad is likely to be between 28 to 30 degree Celsius, which means that the players will not have to face much humidity at the beginning of the match.

As time passes, the temperature will drop, and it can go up to 20 °C. In the beginning, the humidity can be around 35 percent, while during the night it can be up to 45%. During the match, the wind can blow at a speed of 5 to 10 kilometers per hour.