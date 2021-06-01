AIASL Air India (AIATSL) Recruitment 2021 Assistant, Officer and Manager Posts Across India, Download Notice @airindia.in





AIASL Air India Recruitment 2021 Notification: AI Airport Companies Restricted (previously often known as Air India Air Transport Companies Restricted) has launched a notification for recruitment to the put up of Assistant, Officer and Manager throughout the nation on its web site airindia.in. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts within the prescribed format on or earlier than 01 June 2021.

Vital Date

Final Date of Utility – 01 June 2021

AIASL Air India Emptiness Particulars

Manager-Finance- 4 Posts (DEL-2 CCU-1 MAA-1)

Officer-Accounts- 7 Posts (DEL-2 CCU-2 MAA-2 BOM-1)

Assistant-Accounts- 4 Posts (BOM-2 DEL-2)

AIASL Air India Wage:

Manager – Rs.50000

Officer – Rs.32200

Assistant – Rs.21300

Eligibility Standards for AIASL Air India Assistant, Officer & Manager Posts

Academic Qualification:

Manager-Finance – Chartered Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or Price Accountant from Institute of Price Accountants of India. Must be a member of Institute of Chartered Accounts of India or a member of Institute of Price and Works Accountants of India (Candidate who’ve utilized to the Institute for Membership shall even be eligible). Desire can be given to Chartered accountants who’ve additionally acquired Firm Secretary {Qualifications}

Officer-Accounts – Inter Chartered Accountant/Inter Price and Administration Accountancy OR MBA in Finance or equal in Finance (full time 2 years course) with information of MS-Workplace Operations. Should have put up qualification 3 years expertise or extra in Accounts and Finance features ideally with an Airline or Floor Dealing with Firm with proficiency in statutory funds like ESIC, PF, Welfare fund, Skilled Tax, GST and many others.

Assistant-Accounts – Graduate from a recognised college beneath 10+2+3 sample with 1year expertise or extra in Finance Capabilities and Accounts. Proficiency in statutory funds like ESIC, PF, Welfare fund, Skilled Tax, GST and Billing and many others. Ideally with an Airline.

Age Restrict:

Manager:

Not above 28 years for more energizing’s. These with expertise will get Rest to the extent of their related put up qualification work expertise. Additional, Rest of Age may also be given as per Authorities tips for OBC/SC and ST candidates which is presently 3 Years for OBC and 5 Years for SC/ST

Officer:

Common : Not above 30 years (born between 02.05.1991 and 01.05.2003) OBC : Not above 33 years (born between 02.05.1988 and 01.05.2003) SC/ST : Not above 35 years (born between 02.05.1986 and 01.05.2003)

Assistant:

Common : Not above 28 years (born between 02.05.1993 and 01.05.2003) OBC : Not above 31 years (born between 02.05.1990 and 01.05.2003) SC/ST : Not above 33 years (born between 02.05.1988 and 01.05.2003)

Choice Course of for AIASL Air India Assistant, Officer & Manager Posts

The shortlisted candidates can be referred to as for a Screening /Private Interview.

Methods to Apply AIASL Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can ship their purposes within the prescribed format by e mail to [email protected] newest by 01 June 2021.

Air India Recruitment Notification