aibe 2021: AIBE Exam 2021: If you want to become a lawyer, take this exam, BCI will give license, fill the exam form here – aibe 16 exam date 2021 registration form, bci exam for lawyer practice

Highlights Exam to study law on October 24

The Bar Council of India will issue the license

All India Bar Exam Registration Date Extended

AIBE 16 Exam 2021: If you want to practice law, you must pass a mandatory exam after studying law. This examination is conducted by the Bar Council of India. Through this, the ability of the candidates to practice law in India is assessed. The name of this exam is All India Bar Exam. Currently, you have the opportunity to join this exam soon and get a license to practice law.



The Bar Council of India (BCI) will host the 16th edition of AIBE (AIBE 16) on October 24. However, the exam was only scheduled for April 25, 2021. But due to Kovid-19, it was postponed. Now BCI has once again given the opportunity to the candidates to register for this exam.

AIBE 16 registration form has been published on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. The full schedule of the exam has also been announced. Below is the link for AIBE 2021 exam schedule and online registration.

AIBE 2021 Exam Schedule: Important Dates

Last date for online registration – 15 September 2021

Last date to pay the registration fee – 20 September 2021

Last date to fill online exam form – 25th September 2021

Date of issue of admission – 04 October 2021

Exam Date – 24 October 2021

AIBE Exam Sample: What will the exam sample look like?

The exam will be conducted in a total of 11 languages ​​in 40 cities across the country. Candidates can choose the language of the examination as per their convenience while filling up the form. The exam will ask a number of selected questions that will be in the field of law. This will be an open book exam.

AIBE Helpline Number: Where to get help

You can contact this number for any information or help regarding All India Bar Exam 2021. Contact is available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can send an e-mail at any time.

9804580458

011-49225022

011-49225023

Email ID- [email protected]

Click here to register for AIBE 16 online.

