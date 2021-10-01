AICTE: AICTE 2021-22: Revised Academic Calendar Issued, Find Out When Classes 1 Start, See Notice- Revised Academic Calendar 2021-22 issued on aicte-india.org

Highlights AICTE Revised Educational Calendar 2021-22 released.

Classes for first-year students will begin October 25.

Lateral admissions for the second year will run until October 30th.

AICTE Revised Academic Calendar 2021-22: The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has issued a revised Educational Calendar 2021-22. This revised academic calendar for 2021-22 will apply to all AICTE accredited institutions and universities. This calendar has been issued for existing and new students in independent PGDM or PGCM institutions.



The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released a revised academic calendar for the session 2021-22. Full details of the revised Educational Calendar 2021-22 session issued by AICTE can be checked on the official website aicte-india.org.

Second year late admission deadline for new admissions

According to the AICTE Revised Academic Calendar 2021-22, the deadline to start classes for first year students of technical courses is October 25. Classes for these students will be online or offline taking into account the COVID-19 safety guidelines. So the last date for new admission in the second year late admission is 30th October.

Got an extra month for admission

The Council (AICTE) had earlier given an additional month for admission to PGDM or PGCM institutions. Admission was extended from 10 July to 11 August. The important dates of the revised calendar are as follows-

Important dates for technical institutes (not applicable for independent PGDM / PGCM institutes)

Last date for approval by university or board: August 31, 2021

Last date to start classes for existing students of technical courses: 1 October 2021

Beginning of the induction program: 1 October 2021

Last date for cancellation of seat with full refund of fee: October 20, 2021

Last year for admission of first year students: October 25, 2021

Last date to start classes for first year students: October 25, 2021

Deadline for admission to the second year course for freshmen: October 30, 2021

Dates required for independent PGDM or PGCM organizations

Last date for cancellation of seat with full refund of fees: 13 September 2021

Last date for admission in PGDM / PGCM institutions: September 20, 2021

AICTE Revised Educational Calendar 2021-22

