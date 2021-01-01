aicte Internship 2021: Internship 2021: Good news! AICTE is bringing more than 6 lakh internships, details will be available here – aicte internship opportunities for technical course students 2021
Highlights
- There is good news for students looking for an internship
- AICTE is bringing 6.1 lakh internships
- Named AICTE Internship Day
The council has named this day as AICTE Internship Day. The launch will take place between 2 and 4.30 p.m. AICTE will go live for this. You can see live internship opportunities by visiting the council’s YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pAc1eVsY5c.
In addition, you can check the full details by visiting the AICTE internship portal internship.aicte-inida.org.
Also read: High Demand Courses: These 6 courses are most in demand in 2021, find out how much the salary will be
AICTE will post details of different internships in different categories on its internship portal. City wise information will be given. This will include information on CDAC, IEEE, NHAI, NCDC, Social Justice and Empowerment, Corporate and other categories of internship vacancies. By taking details from here, students can apply for that vacancy.
#aicte #Internship #Internship #Good #news #AICTE #bringing #lakh #internships #details #aicte #internship #opportunities #technical #students
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.