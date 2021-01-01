aicte Internship 2021: Internship 2021: Good news! AICTE is bringing more than 6 lakh internships, details will be available here – aicte internship opportunities for technical course students 2021

Highlights There is good news for students looking for an internship

AICTE is bringing 6.1 lakh internships

Named AICTE Internship Day

AICTE Internship Day 2021: Good news for students looking for an internship. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is launching a major internship campaign. It will provide more than 6 lakh internship opportunities. AICTE tweeted this information on its Twitter handle tweetAICTE_INDIA. The Council is launching a total of 6.1 lakh internship opportunities today, Wednesday, August 25, 2021.



The council has named this day as AICTE Internship Day. The launch will take place between 2 and 4.30 p.m. AICTE will go live for this. You can see live internship opportunities by visiting the council’s YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pAc1eVsY5c.

In addition, you can check the full details by visiting the AICTE internship portal internship.aicte-inida.org.

AICTE will post details of different internships in different categories on its internship portal. City wise information will be given. This will include information on CDAC, IEEE, NHAI, NCDC, Social Justice and Empowerment, Corporate and other categories of internship vacancies. By taking details from here, students can apply for that vacancy.

