Aide to Capitol Riot Inquiry Is Accused of Whistle-Blower Retaliation



Following Mr. Murphy’s reassignment, Mr. Maher, who served as Senior Deputy Advocate General of the Department of Homeland Security, replaced him as Acting Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis and “immediately ended the open source collection efforts on domestic extremists who were championed and led by Mr. Murphy,” Mr. Zaid said. “To put it bluntly, Mr. Maher is probably (or should be) a witness firsthand why DHS failed – under his leadership – to identify, predict or help prevent the threat that developed in the events of January 6. “

Mr Murphy did not charge Mr Maher in his initial complaint to the ministry’s inspector general last year, but named him in an addendum filed in January. In it, Mr. Murphy said Mr. Maher extended his reassignment and told others that he did not want Mr. Murphy to return to his intelligence work. Mr. Zaid called the actions “unlawful retaliation”.

Mr Murphy claims he was politically punished to protect former President Donald J. Trump and that Chad F. Wolf, then Acting Homeland Security Secretary, told him to stop producing assessments on Russian interference. He said the department’s second-highest official at the time, Kenneth T. Cuccinelli II, ordered Mr. Murphy to modify intelligence assessments to minimize the threat of white supremacy.

The committee spokesperson, however, said Mr Maher was simply drafted to help clean up a chaotic situation after the ministry launched an investigation into whether Mr Murphy’s office was inappropriately reviewing the work of the reporters covering the government’s response to the Portland protests.

“He was asked to take the leadership position in the Bureau of Intelligence and Analysis last summer when its director was reassigned from that post,” Mulvey said, “following a report. raising concerns that the office inappropriately collected information on journalists. “

“The select committee,” he added, “has no reason to believe that Mr. Maher is at the center” of an ongoing investigation by the Inspector General into the matter.

Mr Maher was recommended to the committee by Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, one of two conservatives on the panel, as part of an effort to bolster the bipartisan credentials of the inquiry. Mr. Maher began working for the Department of Homeland Security in 2003, when he was hired under President George W. Bush, and has held several legal positions. His hiring by the committee was announced the same day former Republican Republican Rep from Virginia Denver Riggleman joined the panel staff.