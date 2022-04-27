AIFF funding slashed by Government citing poor performance

Taking a tough stand on the “poor performance” of the Indian team, the central government has cut its funding to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) by nearly 85 per cent in the last four years. The federation has faced financial trouble in recent times. Her grant under the Annual Calendar of Training and Competitions (ACTC) was Rs 30 crore for the financial year 2019-20 (for a period of 18 months till September 2020). It has become Rs 10 crore in the year 2020-21. This year it has been further reduced to Rs 5 crore.

It is learned that during the ACTC meeting in New Delhi on March 29, Federation officials had put forward proposals that were at least three times more than the approved budget. However, the Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) did not agree with this. Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi said, “In view of the poor performance of the Indian football team, the AIFF was advised to strictly focus on the development of grassroots talent.”

The funds allocated for football were earmarked for other major sports including athletics (Rs 30 crore), badminton, boxing, hockey, shooting (Rs 24 crore each), archery (Rs 15.85 crore) and weightlifting (Rs 11 crore). is much less than Apart from this, tennis (Rs 5.5 crore), horse riding (Rs 6 crore) and sailing (Rs 5.2 crore) have also got a bigger budget than football in the current financial year.

The coming few months will be hectic and crucial for Indian football, with the men’s team set to participate in the crucial Asian Cup qualifiers in June and the junior women’s U-17 team gearing up to participate in the FIFA World Cup, which will be held in India. Is. According to the ACTC meeting, the AIFF has also set targets for men’s and women’s teams to reach the quarter-finals of the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China in September. However, her participation is yet to be confirmed by the Indian Olympic Association, which rejected her entries for the 2018 Asiad, deeming her ‘disabled’ to win any medals.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das also seems to be in trouble. He has been accused of molesting employees at the workplace. Former owner of I-League club Minerva Punjab FC and entrepreneur Ranjit Bajaj has accused him. He has also said that due to pressure from Union Minister Praful Patel, the matter was hushed up.