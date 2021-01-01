aiims 7th Pay Commission Pay Scale Jobs for Teacher Posts Group, Check Details

AIIMS Jobs: There is good news for candidates looking for a job in the medical field. AIIMS Raipur has invited applications for Group A Faculty Post (AIIMS Faculty Jobs). There will be recruitment for the posts of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in various departments. Eligible candidates will be paid as per 7th Pay Commission (7th CPC).



As per the notification issued by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before 04th October. A total of 168 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive (AIIMS Recruitment 2021). The direct link to AIIMS Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (AIIMS Vacancy Details)

AIIMS Raipur will be recruiting for Group A faculty posts in 22 different departments. These include est anesthesiology, biochemistry, burn and plastic surgery, radiotherapy, psychology, microbiology, generic medicine, general surgery and other departments. Recruitment includes 37 posts for professors, 31 additional professors, 52 associate professors and 48/83 * assistant professors.

Educational Qualification

MBBS degree from any recognized university. In addition, MD and DM degrees in the relevant subject are also sought. Also, visit the notification link for post-wise teaching experience details.

Age range

Eligible applicants for the post of Professor and Additional Professor should not be more than 58 years of age, while the maximum age limit for the post of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor is 50 years. However, as per government norms, there will be 03 years exemption for OBC category candidates, 10 years exemption for SC, ST, government servants and PWD (HO-OL and BL) candidates.

Pay scale

Professor – Level-14A to 168900 – 220400

Additional Professor – Up to Rs. 148200 – 211400 (Level-13A2)

Associate Professor – 138300 – 209200 (Level-13A1)

Assistant Professor – Rs.101500 – Rs.167400 (Level-12)



How to apply?

Eligible candidates can fill online application by visiting the official website aiimsraipur.edu.in. After filling the application, hard copy along with relevant documents will be sent to 2nd Floor, Medical College Building, Gate No. 5, AIIMS Raipur, G.E. Road, Tatibandh, Raipur (Chhattisgarh) Pin 492099 Address by Speed ​​Post or Post or Courier Register.

Application fee

The application fee for General, OBC and EWS category is Rs.1000, while the application fee for SC and SST is Rs.800.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website