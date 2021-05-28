AIIMS Bhubaneswar Final Result 2021 Out for RA, and other Posts @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in, Download PDF
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has declared the ultimate consequence for the Analysis Assistant, Discipline Assistant and DEO posts on its official web site. – aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in.
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Final Result 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has declared the ultimate consequence for the Analysis Assistant, Discipline Assistant and DEO posts ICMR extramural venture (EMF/40/2020). All such candidates who’ve appeared within the interview spherical for the Analysis Assistant, Discipline Assistant and DEO posts can examine their last consequence accessible on the official web site of AIIMS Bhubaneswar- aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in.
Direct Hyperlink for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Final Result 2021 for RA, DEO and other
The right way to Download: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Final Result 2021 for RA, DEO and other
- Go to the official web site of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar i.e- https://aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in/.
- Go to the What’s New Part accessible on the house web page.
- Click on on the hyperlink ” Final results of the ICMR extramural venture (EMF/40/2020) for numerous posts (RA/FA/ DEO) ” displaying on the Residence Web page.
- You’ll get the PDF of the end in a brand new window.
- Candidates are suggested to obtain the consequence and additionally save the identical for future reference.
