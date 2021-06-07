AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 for RA, Field Tech and Field Worker Posts, Download AIIMS Notification @aiims.edu

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences has launched a notification for recruitment to the submit of Analysis Affiliate, Field Technician and Field Worker for the non permanent/contractual submit within the Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism, AIIMS, New Delhi. All and eligible candidates can apply to the posts via offline mode on or earlier than 15 June 2021.

Necessary Dates:

Final date for submission of utility: 15 June 2021

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Analysis Affiliate – 1 Put up

Field Technician – 4 Posts

Field Worker – 4 Posts

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification:

Analysis Affiliate – Ph.D/MD/MS/MDS or equal diploma OR MSc/MVSc/M.Pharma/ME/M.Tech together with 3 years of analysis/educating and design & growth expertise with a minimum of one analysis paper in Science Quotation listed (SCI) journal.

Field Technician -Twelfth go in science topics and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory.

Field Worker – Know-how/PMW/radiology/radiography or associated topic OR One 12 months DMLT plus one-year required expertise in a acknowledged group OR Two years area/laboratory expertise or animal housekeeping in Authorities acknowledged group OR BSc diploma shall be handled as 3 years expertise.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict

Analysis Affiliate – upto 40 Years

Field Technician, Field Worker- upto 30 Years

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Wage

Analysis Affiliate: Rs.47,000+24percentHRA=Rs.58,280/- per thirty days for 8 months period

Field Worker/Field Technician: Rs.18,000/- per thirty days for 6 months period

Download AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

The right way to apply for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021

candidates can submit CV’s could also be despatched to Mr Sanjay Kumar, Personal Secretary to HOD, Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism Convergence Block, 7 th Ground, Room No.7002, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Ansari Nagar, New Delhi-110029 newest by 15 June 2021. Solely eligible and shortlisted candidates shall be known as for interviews.