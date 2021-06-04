AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 for Staff Nurse, Field Worker and Field Attendant Posts





All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has launched the notification for the recruitment of Staff Nurse, Field Worker and Field Attendant on a contractual foundation on its web site – aiims.edu. Test Particulars Right here

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is hiring candidates for numerous vacancies of Staff Nurse, Field Worker and Field Attendant at Centre for Neighborhood Medication, AIIMS below Professor Anand Krishnan. candidates can submit their functions by the web mode on or earlier than 14 June 2021.

Vital Dates

Final Date for On-line Utility Submission – 14 June 2021

AIIMS Delhi Emptiness Particulars

Staff Nurse – 5 Posts

Field Worker – 4 Posts

Field Attendant – 5 Posts

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification:

Staff Nurse – Diploma in Nursing or Midwifery (GNM) or equal and registered nurse or ANM with State Nursing Council.

Field Worker – Excessive College or equal.

Field Attendant – 12th cross in science topics and 2 years subject expertise.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict

Staff Nurse – 30 years

Field Worker – 25 years

Field Attendant – 30 years

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Choice Standards

The collection of the candidates will likely be completed solely on the premise of the Interview.

Obtain AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site