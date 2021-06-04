AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 for Staff Nurse, Field Worker and Field Attendant Posts
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has launched the notification for the recruitment of Staff Nurse, Field Worker and Field Attendant on a contractual foundation on its web site – aiims.edu. Test Particulars Right here
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is hiring candidates for numerous vacancies of Staff Nurse, Field Worker and Field Attendant at Centre for Neighborhood Medication, AIIMS below Professor Anand Krishnan. candidates can submit their functions by the web mode on or earlier than 14 June 2021.
Vital Dates
- Final Date for On-line Utility Submission – 14 June 2021
AIIMS Delhi Emptiness Particulars
- Staff Nurse – 5 Posts
- Field Worker – 4 Posts
- Field Attendant – 5 Posts
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards
Academic Qualification:
- Staff Nurse – Diploma in Nursing or Midwifery (GNM) or equal and registered nurse or ANM with State Nursing Council.
- Field Worker – Excessive College or equal.
- Field Attendant – 12th cross in science topics and 2 years subject expertise.
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict
- Staff Nurse – 30 years
- Field Worker – 25 years
- Field Attendant – 30 years
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Choice Standards
The collection of the candidates will likely be completed solely on the premise of the Interview.
Obtain AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here
Official Web site
Easy methods to apply for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021
candidates can submit their functions at [email protected] mentioning the title of the publish within the topic by 14 June 2021 until 5 PM. If the title of the publish shouldn’t be talked about – you wouldn’t be known as for an Interview. All candidates are required to carry all originals paperwork/certificates with them on the time of the interview. No TA/DA shall be paid for attending the interview.
