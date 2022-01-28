AIIMS INICET July 2022 Registration: AIIMS INICET July 2022: Exam Schedule Announced, Registration will start from this date – aiims inicet July 2022 Registration will start from 31st January Check Exam Dates

Highlights Registration for INICET exam will start from 31st July.

The last date to register is March 7, 2022.

The exam will be held on May 8.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the schedule of AIIMS INICET July 2022. The registration process of AIIMS INICET July 2022 for admission to PG courses for the July 2022 session will start from 31 January 2022. Candidates can apply online through AIIMS’s official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.



The last date to register for the exam is March 7, 2022. From 11 March to 15 March 2022, registration status and basic information and rejected image can be improved. Statement of Sponsored / Foreign National / CI and National Candidates of Bhutan along with eligibility criteria will be uploaded on 21st March 2022.

Admission will be issued on 29th April 2022 and the examination will be held on 8th May 2022. Examinations for medical and dental courses across the country will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. Candidates can visit the official site of AIIMS for more details.

AIIMS (New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bhatinda, etc.), JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bangalore, PGIMER Chandigarh and SCTIMST Trivandrum will be admitted through INI CET 2022.

This will allow you to register for AIIMS INICET



Step 1: To register, first you need to go to the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to register on the website.

Step 3: Now you have to create a login by submitting name, email, mobile number and other requested information.

Step 4: Now you need to login.

Step 5: After that all the information asked in the application has to be given.

Step 6: Upload and sign photos.

Step 7: Now submit the application fee.

Step 8: After completing the application process, finally print out the confirmation page.