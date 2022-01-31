aiims inicet registration: AIIMS INICET 2022 registration begins, apply with these simple steps – aiims inicet July 2022 application starts at aiimsexams.ac.in How to apply here

Registration for AIIMS INICET exam has started from today. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has started the registration process for the National Integrated Integrated Entrance Test (INI CET) for admission to PG courses for the July 2022 session through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.The last date to register for this exam is March 7, 2022. From 11 March to 15 March 2022, the registration status and basic information and the rejected image can be improved. Statement of Sponsored / Foreign National / CI and National Candidates of Bhutan along with eligibility criteria will be uploaded on 21st March 2022.

AIIMS INICET Registration: How to apply



Step 1: To register, first visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to register on the website.

Step 3: Now you have to create a login by submitting name, email, mobile number and other requested information.

Step 4: Now you need to login.

Step 5: After that all the information asked in the application has to be given.

Step 6: Upload and sign photos.

Step 7: Now submit the application fee.

Step 8: After completing the application process, finally print out the confirmation page.

When will the exam be held?

The joint entrance examination of the Institute of National Importance will be held on May 8, 2022. Examinations for medical and dental courses across the country will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. At the same time, the admission card for this exam will be issued on April 29, 2022.

Admission to these institutions will be granted

AIIMS (New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bhatinda, etc.), JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bangalore, PGIMER Chandigarh and SCTIMST Trivandrum will be admitted through INI CET 2022.