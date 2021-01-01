AIIMS Jobs 2021: AIIMS Jobs 2021: Opportunity to get government job in AIIMS, salary above Rs 2 lakh under 7th Pay Commission – AIIMS Jobs 2021 for various posts in nursing college, CPC salary above Rs 2 lakh

Highlights Great opportunity to get a job at AIIMS.

AIIMS Bibinagar Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Salary over Rs.

Eligible candidates over 50 years of age can also apply.

AIIMS Jobs 2021, Medical Jobs: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar has issued notification for recruitment of teachers and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official site of AIIMS Bibinagar aiimsbibinagar.edu.in. The last date to apply is 30 days after the advertisement was published in Employment News.



This recruitment drive (AIIMS Jobs) has been organized to fill a total of 22 vacancies for various posts in AIIMS Bibinagar Recruitment 2021. This is a golden opportunity for young people looking for a medical job. Interested applicants who meet the eligibility criteria in all cases can submit the application online only. For eligibility, selection process and other important information, you can visit the notification link given below.

For information on vacancies in AIIMS jobs, check here

Professor-cum-Principal, College of Nursing-1 post

Reader or Associate Professor, College of Nursing – 2 posts

Lecturer or Assistant Professor, College of Nursing – 3 posts

Tutor or Clinical Instructor, College of Nursing – 15 posts

Registrar – 1 post

Total number of vacancies – 22 posts

Educational Qualification

Professor cum Principal in the College of Nursing – Master’s degree in Nursing with 10 years of experience in the field of nursing after enrollment in Nursing and Midwife.

Registrar – Rs. 78,800 to Rs. 2,09,200 (Level-12) – 35 years (45 years for reserved category) – Must be a graduate from any recognized University. 7 years experience as a supervisor in administration or as a teacher in a university or institution.

Reader or Associate Professor, College of Nursing – Post Graduate Degree in Nursing from any recognized University. Nurse Midwife registration with 8 years experience after MSc Nursing.

Lecturer or Assistant Professor, College of Nursing – Post Graduate Degree in Nursing from any recognized University. Nurse Midwife registration with 5 years experience after MSc Nursing.

Tutor or Clinical Instructor, College of Nursing – Degree in BSc Nursing from any recognized University. Also, 3 years experience in the educational institution is sought.

Also read: UPSC Jobs 2021: UPSC has recruited several posts with DCIO, will get 7th CPC salary, see details

Age range

Professor and Principal in the College of Nursing – 50 years

Registrar – 35 years (45 years for reserved category)

Reader or Associate Professor, College of Nursing – 50 years

Lecturer or Assistant Professor, College of Nursing – 50 years

Tutor or Clinical Instructor, College of Nursing – 35 years

According to the 7th Pay Commission, you will get this much salary

Professors and Principals in Nursing College – Rs. 1,23,100 to Rs. 2,15,900 (Salary Level-13)

Registrar – Rs. 78,800 to Rs. 2,09,200 (Level-12)

Reader or Associate Professor, College of Nursing – Rs. 78,800 to Rs. 2,09,200 (Level-12)

Lecturer or Assistant Professor, College of Nursing – Rs.67,700 to Rs. 2,08,700 (Level-11)

Tutor or Clinical Instructor, College of Nursing – Rs. 56,100 to 1,77,500 (Salary Level-10)

Also read: Railway Recruitment 2021: No Exam! Recruitment for ITI people in 10th pass and Railways, see details

AIIMS Recruitment 2021: Do you know how to apply?

Candidates fill up the online application downloaded from the official website. Hard copy of the relevant documents along with the application can be sent to the Administrative Officer, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibinagar Hyderabad Metropolitan Region (HMR), Telangana-508126, address.

AIIMS Bibinagar Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website