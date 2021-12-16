AIIMS Jobs 2021: There are 100 vacancies for professorships, salary up to 2.20 lakhs – aiimsr jobs for professorships to fill a total of 118 vacancies on aiimsrbl.edu.in

AIIMS Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rae Bareli has published recruitment notification for the post of Professor. This is a great opportunity for candidates looking for a job in the medical field. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format through the official website of AIIMS Raebareli aiimsrbl.edu.in. The application deadline is January 10, 2022.



A total of 118 vacancies for the posts of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor will be filled through the AIIMS Faculty Recruitment 2021 campaign. Candidates seeking employment in these posts will be paid as per 7th Pay Commission (7th Pay Commission). Eligible candidates will be recruited for the first three years, which will be extended to 05 years thereafter and according to DOPT OM, the total tenure of candidates can be extended up to 07 years. Vacancy details and important information can be seen below.

Vacancy Details (AIIMS Vacancy 2021 Details)

Professor: 29 posts

Additional Professor: 23 posts

Associate Professor: 25 posts

Assistant Professor: 41 posts

Total number of vacancies – 118

You will get this salary (pay scale) as per 7th pay commission.

Professor: Rs.168900 to Rs.220400 (Salary Level-14A)

Additional Professor: 148200-211400 (Salary Level-13-A2)

Associate Professor: 138300-209200 (Salary Level 13-A1)

Assistant Professor: 101500-167400 (Salary Level-12)

Who can apply?

Candidates applying for the post of Professor and Additional Professor should not be more than 58 years of age. Candidates applying for the post of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor should not be more than 50 years of age. Post-wise educational qualification details can be checked in the notification given below.

How to apply for AIIMS job?

Candidates have to fill up the application form from the official website and download it. Send the form along with other required documents to Senior Administrative Officer Recruitment Cell 1st Floor, Medical College Building AIIMS, Munshiganj, Dalmau Road Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh Pin 229405 by speed post or registered post or by courier.

AIIMS Rae Bareli Faculty Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website