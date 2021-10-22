AIIMS Jobs: AIIMS NORCET 2021: AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment CET 2021 on 20th November, Apply Here, Find Salary – aiims norcet Recruitment 2021 Apply Now for Nursing Officer Posts, Check Details

Highlights AIIMS NORCET 2021 online application started.

Apply by October 30.

The Nursing Officer Recruitment CET 2021 exam will be held on 20th November.

AIIMS Norset Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has issued notification of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (AIIMS NORCET 2021). Nursing Officer Group B posts will be recruited in other institutions including AIIMS Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.



Candidates who are looking for a job in the medical field have a good opportunity to apply for Nursing Officer Recruitment CET 2021 (NORCET 2021). The last date to submit an online application is October 30, 2021 at 5 p.m. The opportunity to amend the application will be available from 31 October 2021 to 1 November 2021.

Remember these important dates

Application on: 16/10/2021

Last date to apply online: 30 October 2021

Deadline for payment of fees: 30 October 2021

Opportunity to repair: 31 October 2021 to 01 November 2021

AIIMS NORCET 2021 Exam Date: 20 November 2021

Possible date of issuance of admission card: 14 November 2021

Results Announced: Will be announced soon

Who can apply?

BSc (Hons) Nursing or BSc Nursing from a University or Institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or State Nursing Council. Must be registered as a Nurse and Midwife in the State or Indian Nursing Council. Or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery and 2 years experience in a 50-bed hospital with a state or nursing council registered as a nursery and midwife. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Recruitment will be done in these institutions

AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Bhatinda, AIIMS Devgad, AIIMS Gorakhpur, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Kalyani, AIIMS Mangalagiri, AIIMS Nagpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Rae Bareli, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rajkot, AIIMS Ishikesh, AIIMS Vijaypur, AIIMS Vijaypur, AIIMS Bilaspur and AIIMS Bibinagar. Details of vacancies in all these institutions will be announced on the official website soon.

Also read: India Post Jobs: Vacancies in these posts in Indian Postal Department under 7th CPC will be paid up to Rs. 63200.

How will the recruitment be done?

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test i.e. Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2021 which will be held on 20th November 2021.

Age range

Candidates must be a minimum of 18 years of age and a maximum of 30 years of age to apply for AIIMS Norset. Candidates in the reserved category will get concessions in the upper age limit as per government rules.

Also read: Sarkari Naukri 2021: Rajasthan Government’s RIICO has announced a total of 217 recruitments for various posts, this is the salary

Pay scale

Eligible candidates will be given a pay band of Rs 9300-34800 with a grade pay of Rs 4600.

AIIMS NORCET 2021 Short notification

Apply online from here