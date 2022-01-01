aiims Jobs: AIIMS Recruitment 2022: AIIMS Recruitment 2022 for Professor posts in Jodhpur. Check the details

AIIMS Recruitment 2022 for Professor posts in Jodhpur.

Vacancies for Professor posts at AIIMS Jodhpur.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: AIIMS has great opportunities for candidates looking for jobs in the medical field. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur has invited applications for the post of Professor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of AIIMS Jodhpur aiimsjodhpur.edu.in. Applications will be accepted within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.



As per AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 notification, a total of 84 posts of professors will be filled through this recruitment drive. Check eligibility, selection process and other important information here. Furthermore, AIIMS Recruitment 2022 notification will be published on the website soon.

AIIMS Vacancies 2022 Details: Check the vacancy details here

Professor: 31 posts

Additional Professor: 14 posts

Associate Professor: 24 posts

Assistant Professor: 15 posts

Total number of vacancies – 84 posts

Who can apply?

Candidates applying for the post of Professor and Additional Professor should not be more than 58 years of age. Candidates applying for the post of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor should not be more than 50 years of age. Details of post wise educational qualification will be checked soon in the notification.

You will get this salary (pay scale) as per 7th pay commission.

Professor: Rs. 168900 to Rs. 220400 (Salary Level-14A)

Additional Professor: 148200-211400 (Salary Level-13-A2)

Associate Professor: 138300-209200 (Salary Level 13-A1)

Assistant Professor: 101500-167400 (Salary Level-12)

AIIMS Jodhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022 Notification will be available here