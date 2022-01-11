AIIMS Jobs: AIIMS Vacancy 2022: A total of 116 vacancies for professorships in AIIMS, salary of Rs. 2.20 lakhs per month

Highlights AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2022 Notification issued.

Recruitment for professorships.

Underneath seventh pay fee you’re going to get a salary of Rs 2 lakh per month.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur has revealed notification for recruitment of Professor posts. There shall be greater than 100 vacancies for professors, extra professors, affiliate professors and assistant professors. This can be a golden alternative for candidates getting ready for a job in the medical discipline. Candidates who get jobs as professors shall be paid a very good salary as per seventh pay fee.



On-line purposes have began for AIIMS College Recruitment 2022. and eligible candidates can apply on-line on AIIMS Bilaspur’s official web site aiimsbilaspur.edu.in. The deadline to use for these positions is 15 February 2022. A direct hyperlink to AIIMS job notification and necessary info will be seen beneath.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Particulars

Professor – 29 posts

Extra Professor – 23 posts

Affiliate Professor – 28 posts

Assistant Professor – 36 posts

Total quantity of vacancies – 116 posts

Who can apply?

Will need to have MBBS diploma from any acknowledged college. Aside from this, diploma of MD and DM in the associated topic can be sought. Additionally, go to the notification hyperlink for post-wise educating expertise particulars.

Age vary

Eligible candidates for the submit of Professor and Extra Professor shouldn’t be greater than 58 years of age, whereas the utmost age restrict for the submit of Affiliate Professor and Assistant Professor is 50 years. Nevertheless, as per authorities guidelines, the exemption shall be 03 years for OBC class candidates, 05 years for SC, ST, authorities workers and 10 years for PWD (HO-OL and BL) candidates.

You’re going to get this salary (pay scale) as per seventh pay fee.

Professor: Rs. 168900 to Rs. 220400 (Salary Degree-14A)

Extra Professor: 148200-211400 (Salary Degree-13-A2)

Affiliate Professor: 138300-209200 (Salary Degree 13-A1)

Assistant Professor: 101500-167400 (Salary Degree-12)

Choice course of

The purposes obtained by the candidates on the due date and on time shall be scrutinized by the scrutiny committee of the group and solely eligible candidates shall be referred to as for private interview earlier than the everlasting choice committee of the institute.

Software price

Candidates who wish to apply must pay Rs.2000 as utility price. Nevertheless, candidates in reserved class SC / ST class must pay Rs.1000. Candidates must pay the appliance price in the shape of Demand Draft in the title of the Government Director, AIIMS-Bilaspur at Bilaspur HP.

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2022 Notification