AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021 for Non-Academics Junior Resident Posts @aiimsjodhpur.edu.in, Download PDF





All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur has invited functions for the recruitment of Non-Academics Junior Resident posts on its official web site. Verify particulars.

AIIMS Jodhpur JR Recruitment 2021 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur has invited functions for the recruitment of Non-Academics Junior Resident posts within the Division of Dentistry at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur (Rajasthan). and eligible candidates can apply for AIIMS Jodhpur JR Recruitment 2021 Notification in on-line mode on or earlier than 07 July, 2021.

In a bid to use for AIIMS Jodhpur JR Recruitment 2021 Notification, candidates ought to have sure instructional qualification together with BDS from a DCI acknowledged Institute as talked about within the notification.

Candidates prepared to use for AIIMS Jodhpur JR Recruitment 2021 Notification can undergo this text for utility course of, age restrict, submit smart qualification, expertise, choice standards, tips on how to apply and so forth right here.

Notification Particulars for AIIMS Jodhpur JR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Commercial No: DEAN(ACADEMICS)/06/JR/2021-AIIMS.JDH

Date: 08th June, 2021

Vital Date for AIIMS Jodhpur JR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Final Date for Submission of Utility: 07 July, 2021

Emptiness Particulars for AIIMS Jodhpur JR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Non-Academics Junior Resident-04



Eligibility Standards for AIIMS Jodhpur JR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Academic Qualification

BDS from a DCI acknowledged Institute.

The Candidate will need to have accomplished obligatory rotatory internship and should produce internship completion certificates.

Higher Age Restrict (As on (07th JULY, 2021) for AIIMS Jodhpur JR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Non-Academics Junior Resident-30 years

Rest for numerous classes in age restrict as per authorities norms.

Utility Charge for AIIMS Jodhpur JR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

UR and OBC Class: ₹ 1,000/-

SC/ST/Feminine and PwBD Class : ₹ 800/-*

AIIMS Jodhpur JR Recruitment Notification : PDF

You Could Learn Additionally

RPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 83 Posts @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Apply On-line

HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Administrative/Police Providers, Tehsildar and different Posts

Authorities Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Authorities Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Examination/Interview/DV/Ability Check and all stay Updates

Easy methods to Apply for AIIMS Jodhpur JR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

and eligible candidate can apply for these posts by means of on-line registration of utility on AIIMS, Jodhpur website-www.aiimsjodhpur.edu.in on or earlier than 07th July, 2021