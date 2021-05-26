AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021 for Research Assistant and others @aiimsjodhpur.edu.in, Download PDF





AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur has launched a notification for recruitment to the posts of Research Assistant and Lab Technician. candidates can apply to the posts on or earlier than 24 June 2021.

Candidates with sure academic qualification together with Publish-graduation in Life Science/Commencement in Science/BDS/MBBS/BSc MLT with further eligibility as talked about within the notification can apply for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021Notification.

Candidates prepared to use for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021Notificationcan undergo this text for software course of, age restrict, put up sensible qualification, expertise, choice standards, methods to apply and many others right here.

Notification Particulars for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021Notification:

File No.: AIIMS/RES(06)/2019/395

Dated: 25-05-2021

Essential Date for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021Notification:

Final Date for Submission of Utility: 24 June 2021

Emptiness Particulars for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021Notification:

Research Assistant-01

Lab Technician-01

Eligibility Standards for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021Notification:

Instructional Qualification

Research Assistant-Publish-graduation in Life Science OR

Commencement in Science from acknowledged college with three years’ expertise OR BDS/MBBS

Fascinating: No less than with 1 12 months of expertise in scientific trials /analysis initiatives

Lab Technician -BSc MLT OR

Graduate in Science with DMLT

Fascinating: No less than with 1 12 months of expertise in working in Medical Laboratory.

Candidates are suggested to verify the notification hyperlink for particulars of the academic qualification of the posts.

Month-to-month wage for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Research Assistant: ₹31,000/- Whole (consolidated)

Lab Technician-₹18,000/- Whole (consolidated)

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021Notification: PDF

Tips on how to Apply for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021Notification:

and eligible candidates can ship their duly stuffed software kind by Electronic mail, together with all related self-attested paperwork relating to age, {qualifications}, forged certificates (central) and related expertise, on or earlier than June 24, 2021 until 05:00 PM.