AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2021 for Senior Resident Posts, Walk-In from 27 May onwards

AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Kalyani (WB) has launched a notification for recruitment to the publish of Senior Resident. Candidates can seem for a walk-in interview from 27 May 2021 to 29 May 2021.

Essential Dates:

Walk-In-Interview: 27 May 2021 to 29 May 2021

AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Senior Resident – 26 Posts

AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification: Publish Commencement Medical Diploma (MD/MS/DNB) or Equal in respective self-discipline from acknowledged College/Institute.

AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – 45 years (There will probably be age rest for reserved class candidates as per authorities norms)

AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2021 Wage – Rs. 79,209/- Per Month

AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2021 Choice Standards

The choice of the candidate will probably be completed on the idea of the candidate’s efficiency within the interview. The shortlisting of the candidates will probably be completed after verifying the applying and requisite paperwork of the candidates.

Obtain AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

Learn how to apply for AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2021

candidates can seem for walk-in-interview from 27 May to 29 May at Administrative Constructing, 1st, Flooring, Committee Room of AIIMS, Kalyani, Pin – 741245 together with the paperwork. No travelling or different allowances will probably be paid to the candidate for becoming a member of the publish. Candidates are suggested to undergo the supplied hyperlinks for extra particulars.

