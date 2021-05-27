AIIMS Mangalagiri Revised Result 2021 Out for Faculty Posts @aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in, Check Interview Details





All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri has launched the revised consequence for Faculty Posts on its official website- aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in. Obtain PDF.

AIIMS Mangalagiri Interview Schedule 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri has launched the revised consequence for Faculty Posts. Candidates utilized for Faculty Posts can test the listing of modifications within the Eligibility Checklist. All such candidates who’ve utilized for Faculty put up can test the revised consequence accessible on the official web site of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri – aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri has uploaded the PDF of the revised consequence for school posts on its official web site.

As per the brief notification launched, AIIMS Mangalagiri has obtained the grievances/appeals obtained to [email protected] with regard to the eligibility standing of functions for school posts. The group has screened all of the grievances/appeals and sure modifications are hereby notified to the respective candidates. Candidates can test the small print revised modifications in Eligibility Standing below the revised consequence accessible on the official web site.

All of the candidates who’ve been chosen for school put up below revised consequence might be issued ‘Name Letters’ for attending interviews instantly. Candidates can test the small print revised consequence accessible on the official web site. You’ll be able to test the identical additionally with the direct hyperlink given beneath.

Direct Hyperlink for AIIMS Mangalagiri Revised Result 2021 for Faculty Posts

The best way to Obtain: AIIMS Mangalagiri Revised Result 2021 for Faculty Posts