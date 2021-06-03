AIIMS Patna begins paediatric trials of Covaxin; Centre to procure 30 crore Biological E vaccines-Health News , GadgetClock



Coronavirus Stay News Updates: Because the second wave of COVID-19 rages on in India, over 2.83 crore confirmed instances and three.35 lakh deaths have been recorded up to now.

A month after the vaccination drive was opened for all adults, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination protection has crossed the 22 crore mark, in accordance to the Union Well being Ministry. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the primary dose of the vaccine to greater than 10 lakh beneficiaries within the age group of 18-44 years, the ministry mentioned.

In the meantime, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has began the paediatric trials for the COVID-19 vaccine- Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech. Medical consultants have warned that youngsters could also be extra susceptible to an infection in a doable third wave of COVID-19 .

EU has delayed placing the UK on the “white listing” amid considerations concerning the rise in instances linked to the Delta variant.