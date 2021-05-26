AIIMS Postpones Entrance Exams 2021 for BSc (H) Nursing and MSc Courses | Details Here





New Delhi: Owing to the present COVID state of affairs in India, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS has issued a notification to postpone the doorway examination 2021. AIIMS has deferred the doorway examinations for BSC (H) nursing and MSc programs. The examination have been scheduled to happen on June 14. Those that are getting ready for the examination can verify the discover on the official web site of the institute i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in.

In accordance with the official discover by All India Institute of Medical Sciences, " in view of the evolving state of affairs on account of covid-19 outbreak, the competent authority of AIIMS has determined to postpone the conduct of MSc programs in BSC h nursing programs entrance examination schedule in June 2021. the revised date of conduct of this examination shall be notified in the end of time by means of web sites aiimsexams.ac.in"

The candidates should observe that the brand new dates shall be launched quickly.

Quickly after the formal announcement of the brand new dates, the identical shall be accessible on the official web site of the institute. Additionally, the final date for registration for these examinations was Could 25, and candidates who’ve already utilized can now obtain the admit card from the identical web site.

The doorway examination 2021 performed by AIIMS for MSc and BSc programs admission will replenish 124 MSc nursing seeds 30 submit BSc nursing seats and 571 BSc nursing seats in any respect AIIMS institutes.