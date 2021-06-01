AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Professor Post @aiimsrbl.edu.in, Download PDF





All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raebareli (AIIMS Raebareli) Job Notification 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS Raebareli) has invited functions for the 07 Assistant Professor Posts in numerous departments. and eligible candidates can ship their software in prescribed format on or earlier than 26 June 2021. Candidates with requisite academic qualification together with a Medical qualification as talked about within the notification can apply for All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raebareli (AIIMS Raebareli) Job Notification 2021.

You may get all the main points together with software course of, age restrict, put up sensible qualification, expertise, choice standards, how one can apply and so forth right here.

Notification Particulars for AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2021 Notification:

No. AIIMS/RBLADMIN/RC/Contract/College/2021-22

Vital Date for AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Final Date for Submission of Software: 26 June 2021

Emptiness Particulars for AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Assistant Professor: 07

Departments

Gastroenterology-01

Radiology-01

Cardidology-01

Nephrology-01

Forensic Drugs and Toxicology-01

Emergency Drugs-01

Drugs (Pulmonary Drugs)-01

Eligibility Standards for AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Instructional Qualification

A medical qualification included within the I or II schedule or Half II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 (individuals possessing {qualifications} included within the Half II of the third schedule must also fulfill the circumstances laid out in Part 13 (3) of the Act).

A put up graduate qualification eg MD/MS or a acknowledged qualification equal thereto within the respective disciplines/topic.

Choice Process for AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Candidates ought to observe that choice will probably be executed on the premise of their efficiency within the Interview. AIIMS Raebareli will announce the date of non-public interview later.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

Tips on how to Apply for AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2021 Notification:

and eligible candidates can apply in prescribed format obtainable on the institute web site and ship the duly type crammed with all requisite paperwork by Velocity Post/Registered put up solely to the Senior Administrative Officer, Recruitment Cell, Medical Faculty Block, AIIMS Raebareli, Munshiganj, Raebareli-229405 on or earlier than 26 June 2021.