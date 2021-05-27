AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 for Technical Assistant and other Posts @aiimsraipur.edu.in, Download PDF





AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has invited purposes for recruitment to the posts of Technical Assistant and Analysis Affiliate below the Division of ENT, Head and Neck Surgical procedure, AIIMS, Raipur, Chhattisgarh. and eligible candidates can apply to the posts by means of the prescribed format on or earlier than on or earlier than 2nd June 2021.

Candidates having sure instructional qualification together with M.E./M. Tech/PhD or equal diploma (Electronics and Telecommunication, Biomedical Engineering, Pc Science or Primary Sciences)/B.Sc. or equal diploma with further eligibility as talked about within the notification can apply for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Notification Particulars for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Admin/ENT, Head and Neck Surgical procedure/AIIMS.RPR/Contract/2021/

Dated: 24-05-2021

Necessary Date for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Final Date for Submission of Software: 2nd June 2021

Emptiness Particulars for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Analysis Affiliate-III: 01

Technical Assistant: 01

Eligibility Standards for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Instructional Qualification

Analysis Affiliate-III: PhD or equal diploma (Electronics and Telecommunication, Biomedical Engineering,

Pc Science or Primary Sciences); labored as Precept Investigator in DST/CSIR/UGC/AICTE at the very least 02 (Two) sponsored challenge (OR)

M.E./M. Tech or equal diploma (Electronics and telecommunication, Biomedical Engineering, Pc Science or other related branches) with 10 12 months working expertise on DST/CSIR/UGC/AICTEsponsored challenge

Technical Assistant: B.Sc. or equal diploma (Electronics, Info Know-how, Pc Science, Biomedical Engineering, or other related branches ) with 2 12 months expertise in medical gadget growth(OR)

Diploma or equal diploma (Electronics, Info Know-how, Pc Science, Biomedical Engineering, or other related branches ) with 2 12 months expertise in medical gadget growth.

Consolidated Month-to-month Compensation for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Analysis Affiliate-III: INR 54,000/- per 30 days + 16% HRA (1st and 2 nd 12 months)

Technical Assistant: INR 20,000/- per 30 days + 16% HRA (1st and 2nd 12 months)

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

Learn how to Apply for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

In a bid to use, candidate ought to make a folder titled- ‘Identify of the candidate’ which ought to include the tender copy of the duly crammed software kind together with the scanned unique copies of related paperwork. The folder needs to be emailed in a zipper folder-to- [email protected]; [email protected] and cc to [email protected] on or earlier than 2nd June 2021 by 05:00PM.